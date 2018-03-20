KF Tirana defender Musa Mohammed has been called to the national team for two friendly matches against Comoros and the Central Africa Republic.

Former Gor Mahia captain called to Harambee Stars squad

The former Gor Mahia captain replaced Brain Mandela, who has since been ruled out of the trip to Morocco with an injury.

Mandela, who plies his trade with South African side Maritzburg United, picked an injury in his side's match against Polokwane City.

Mohammed, together with the rest of the foreign legion, will link up with the squad in Morocco.

Full Harambee Stars Squad: Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Faruk Shikalo (Bandari).

Defenders: Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Musa Mohammed, (KF Tirana, Albania), David Ochieng, (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Abud Omar (Slava Sofia, Bulgaria).

Midfielders: Patilah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Athuman Ismael Gonzales (CF Fuenlabrada, Spain), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), McDonald Mariga (Real Oviedo, Spain), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan), Eric Johana Omondi (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden).

Forwards: Ayub Timbe (Heilongjiang FC, China), Cliffton Miheso (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Jesse Were (Zesco FC, Zambia) and Michael Olunga (Girona FC, Spain).