Francis Kimanzi departs with junior Harambee Stars for friendlies

The National U-23 team jetted out to Tashkent ahead of a two-legged friendly against Uzbekistan.

The Emerging Stars squad, that is largely made up of players drawn from Kenyan Premier League clubs, will be led by Mathare United coaches, Francis Kimanzi who will be assisted by John Kamau.

The first match is set to be played on Thursday, March 22, with the return match set for Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Kenya will use the friendly to prepare for the 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

The matches against Uzbekistan will thus be the first of a series of friendlies the team will take part in, in preparation for the Olympic Qualifiers.

Full Squad; Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Job Ochieng (Mathare United).

Defenders: Mike Kibwage (AFC Leopards), Joseph Okumu (Unattached), Amai Atariza (Bandari), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks) and David Owino (Mathare United).

Midfielders: Teddy Osok (Sofapaka), Sven Yidah (Kariobangi Sharks), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari), Chrispinus Onyango (KCB), Abdalla Ahmed (Mathare United), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Henry Juma (Kariobangi Sharks) and Cliff Kasuti (Ulinzi Stars).

Attackers: Pistone Mutamba (Wazito), Jafari Owiti (AFC Leopards), Brian Yator (KCB), Nicholas Kipkirui (Zoo Kericho) and Daniel Okoth Otieno (Sony Sugar).