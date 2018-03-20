Ashanti Gold captain Tijani Joshua believes a top four finish in the new season would be great for the team.

Ashanti Gold captain Tijani eyes top four finish in Ghana PL

The 2015 champions battled relegation throughout last season, leading to the departure of coach Bashir Hayford. It took a victory on final day against champions Aduana Stars to help them beat the drop.

However, they began the new season on a good account, after defeating Wa All Stars 1-0 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.

"We are delighted to have started the new season on a good note because the last campaign was a scary one. At a point, we were rooted at the bottom of the log but we want to at least finish in the top four this time around," Tijani told Success FM.

"We've got a solid team with a great coach so we we'll be causing lots of troubles to the opponents both at home or in away games. There are also new investors on board so obviously, they also want to help push the club to the top. I believe we can make things work and a top four finish will at least be a success," he added.

Ashanti Gold will travel to Anyinase to play new entrants Karela United FC on matchday two.