Lopetegui: Morata must earn World Cup spot

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui insisted Alvaro Morata can still make his World Cup squad despite the forward being left out for upcoming friendlies.

The Chelsea striker was not included in the squad for matches against Germany on Friday and Argentina the subsequent Tuesday.

But with the World Cup three months away, Lopetegui said Morata could still work his way back into his plans by showing his best form for Chelsea.

"Of course Morata has a lot of possibilities to go to the World Cup and he knows it," he told El Partidazo de COPE on Monday.

"He has to show these months the player he is inside."

Morata broke out of a slump on Sunday, scoring his first goal of 2018 in a 2-1 win over Leicester City that sent Chelsea to the FA Cup semi-finals. He has scored 13 goals in 39 games for Chelsea this season.

The 25-year-old has found the net 13 times in 23 caps for Spain since debuting in 2014, having represented his nation at the 2016 European Championship.