Indian forward Jayesh Rane has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at ATK, Goal can confirm.

ISL: Jayesh Rane signs contract extension at ATK; Arindam Bhattacharya also recruited!

The 25-year-old, who was with Chennaiyin for the first three seasons of Indian Super League (ISL), was picked up by ATK at the player draft held before the fourth season. He played 13 games for the Kolkata-based club this season but was unable to register a goal or an assist.

After finishing ninth on the table with 16 points from 18 games, ATK will be looking to get back on track ahead of the season as soon as possible. Debjit Majumder's drop in form has pushed the club to add two more goalkeepers to the squad, namely Arindam Bhattacharya and Avilash Paul. Goal understands that the Mumbai City goalkeeper has signed a massive two-year with the former ISL champions.

Arindam played just two matches for Mumbai City this season and spent the entire season as an understudy to Amrinder Singh. 22-year-old Avilash Paul will also look to cement his place in the ATK first team after having been the first-choice goalkeeper for Aizawl FC in the 2017-18 I-League season, playing 17 games.