Nigeria national team camp is beginning to bubble ahead of the international friendly against Poland on March 23.



Our camp ahead of Friday’s pre World Cup friendly vs Poland at the Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw, Poland opened today.

Arsenal’s Iwobi leads early arrivals in Nigeria camp for Poland clash Troost Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi, Brian Idowu and Leon Balogun were the early ‘eagles’.#SoarSuperEagles.

— ]]>🇳🇬