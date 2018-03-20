Lionel Messi’s 25th Spanish topflight goal of the season kept Barcelona on track for the 2017/18 LaLiga Santander title, during a weekend which also saw Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo make up ground in the ‘Pichichi’ top scorers’ race with four goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on Lionel Messi in the race for top scorer prize

Messi’s strike in Barca’s 2-0 victory over Athletic Club on Sunday afternoon means the Argentine has now scored at least 25 goals in each of the last nine LaLiga seasons. Paco Alcacer was also on target at Camp Nou as the Blaugrana side moved another step closer to a first ever entire LaLiga season unbeaten.