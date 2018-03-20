Real, Barca and PSG line up record Salah bids

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Real, Barca and PSG ready to surpass Neymar fee for Salah

Europe's giants are readying a bid for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah that will surpass the fee paid for Neymar, according to The Sun.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all hot on the trail of the Egypt international and believe that after the Reds failed to hold onto Philippe Coutinho, Salah can be also be lured away.

The interested clubs know it will take a lot to pry him from Anfield, however, and are prepared to offer £200 million for Salah, surpassing the £198m paid for Neymar last summer.

Herrera may favour Athletic return

Ander Herrera could prioritise a return to Athletic Club if he is sold by Manchester United at the end of the season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Reports have claimed that Herrera will be one of several players culled by United boss Jose Mourinho as part of a summer clear-out at Old Trafford.

AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Valencia have all been linked with a bid for Herrera, but the 28-year-old may favour a return to Athletic, who he left in 2014 to join United.

Chelsea lead chase for Shaw

Chelsea are ready to offer Luke Shaw a Manchester United exit route in the summer, reports the Daily Mail.

The left-back has struggled for fitness and form at Old Trafford and has come in for criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.

And the Blues, who failed to land top target Alex Sandro in the summer, are now apparently leading the chase for the 22-year-old defender.

The Evening Chronicle, meanwhile, reports that Newcastle are also in the race to sign Shaw as they look to improve their options at left-back.

Mourinho plots move for Ramsey

Jose Mourinho is ready to take advantage of contract discord in order to land Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, reports the Daily Star.

Ramsey has one year left on his deal and Mourinho thinks the Wales international could provide a lift to a side that has seen big signings Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba struggle in recent times.

Chelsea are also monitoring Ramsey, who has suggested his contract talks were made secondary, behind the likes of Alexis and Mesut Ozil.

Madrid target Icardi to remain at Inter?

Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara remains confident the striker will sign a new deal and stay at Inter.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid, although Nara's insistence that the project at San Siro is of appeal to Icardi will ease fears he is ready to leave Serie A.

'Eriksen would be a star for Madrid or Barca!'

Denmark head coach Age Hareide has hailed Christian Eriksen and thinks he would fit in at either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Eriksen is again enjoying a productive season with Tottenham and scored twice to help his side reach the FA Cup semi-final as they beat Swansea 3-0 on Saturday.

And Hareide believes that Eriksen fits the type of profile needed to succeed at La Liga's big two and that the club's current crop of central midfielders, including Luka Modric, are no better than him.

Shaw tipped to join Tottenham

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier believes Luke Shaw is likely to join Tottenham in the summer.

The Manchester United left-back has struggled to win over Jose Mourinho and attracted criticism from his manager, with Le Tissier claiming the Portuguese is "destroying" the 22-year-old and that he expects him to leave.

PSG join race for Alderweireld

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs are likely to allow the Belgium international to leave this summer having failed to agree a new deal for the former Atletico Madrid centre-back.

And the Ligue 1 leaders are set to fight it out with Manchester United and Barcelona for his signature.

Spurs ready £40 million Zaha bid

Tottenham are prepared to make a third attempt to sign Wilfried Zaha from London rivals Crystal Palace, reports the Daily Mail.

Spurs are prepared to shell out a £40 million fee for the Ivory Coast winger, who looks ready to depart the club, even if they avoid relegation.

However, Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes Zaha is worth more than that fee, with Chelsea apparently also keen on the player.

Arsenal prepare £25m Leno bid

Arsenal are preparing a £25 million bid for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, The Sun reports.

The Gunners are said to be anticipating life without Petr Cech as they consider a move for the 26-year-old, who is looking for a switch to improve his prospects of playing for Germany.

Leno, whose contract runs until 2020, has also received interest from Liverpool and Napoli.

Man Utd interested in Bellerin

Manchester United are interested in a move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, though Juventus remain the favourites to sign the Spaniard, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Gunners are poised to demand a hefty fee for Bellerin, whose contract does not expire until 2023.

While Juve are the presumed front-runners for his services, the Red Devils could make a bid if Jose Mourinho decides he wants an upgrade over Antonio Valencia at right-back.

Liverpool to move for Ramadan

Liverpool are set to add a second Egypt international to their ranks by making a move for Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi, according to TEAMtalk.

Mohamed Salah has given glowing reports on his compatriot to the Reds hierarchy, with the Anfield outfit having previously scouted the 21-year-old before his move to the Potters in 2016.

Stoke would likely be open to selling Ramadan for around £15 million despite having scored just two Premier League goals in 36 appearances.

Mourinho ready to offload Man Utd veterans

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is ready to launch a clear-out at the club, with a number of the more senior players set to leave, Don Balon claims.

Mourinho has grown frustrated with his squad after seeing United fall behind rivals Manchester City in the Premier League and exit the Champions League at the hands of Sevilla.

The Portuguese manager reportedly wants to part ways with Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian, with Gareth Bale and Willian among his potential targets.

PSG, Real Madrid talk Neymar-Zidane swap

Paris Saint-Germain may be willing to part with Neymar if it helps the Ligue 1 giants land Zinedine Zidane from Real Madrid, reports El Gol Digital.

Madrid first offered Cristiano Ronaldo for the Brazilian superstar, believing the two cannot co-exist in the same side but PSG think Ronaldo is too old to deliver a suitable return on investment.

However, they would be tempted by a deal that allowed them to land the former France international and 1998 World Cup winner to take over from Unai Emery.

Shaw to consider complaint against Mourinho

Luke Shaw is frustrated by his situation at Manchester United and is considering filing a complaint about his treatment under Jose Mourinho, according to the Daily Mirror.

Shaw has not only found playing time difficult under Mourinho, but has also been subjected to numerous public criticisms by the Red Devils boss.

Though United seem set to offer the left-back a new deal in hope of recouping some of the fee paid, Shaw is intent on leaving and may even file a grievance with United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the manager's actions.

Ronaldo blocks Icardi to Real Madrid

Mauro Icardi has given up on his Real Madrid dream after Cristiano Ronaldo lobbied his club to not pursue the attacker, according to Don Balon.

As a result of Ronaldo's disinterest in having Icardi join the Bernabeu, the Inter Milan man is considering signing a new long-term deal with the Serie A side.

But while Madrid president Florentino Perez may have to abandon his pursuit of Icardi, the report states he will still target Tottenham's Harry Kane, a player Ronaldo is fine with seeing arrive.

Scolari: Ronaldo has asked about China

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has asked about the Chinese Super League amid talk of a lucrative move, claims Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Scolari, who has worked with the Portugal national side and in China with Guangzhou Evergrande, told Esporte Interativo at the Quina Awards in Lisbon: "He has asked me more than once what life in China is like. Why is it that Ronaldo cannot go to China?"

Jorginho agent denies Manchester United contact

Italy international Jorginho's agent has denied Manchester United have contacted his client about a move to Old Trafford.

The Napoli star is reportedly on the radar of several Premier League teams, something that is not surprising to his representative.

However, Joao Santos says that while he has talked with Napoli's sporting director, he has not heard from United and is interested in an extension for his client to remain in Serie A.

Martial agent can't confirm Man Utd future

Anthony Martial's agent cannot confirm his client will stay with Manchester United amid links with a potential move to Juventus.

Martial's place in the United team has been called into question and his name has popped up in reports claiming he could move to the reigning Serie A champions.

However, while he would not guarantee Martial would remain at Old Trafford, he rubbished links to Juventus at the same time, calling them fake news.

