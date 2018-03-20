Kaizer Chiefs full-back Tsepo Masilela has expressed his desire to retire at the club, although he admits that it's not entirely up to him.

Tsepo Masilela expresses desire to retire at Kaizer Chiefs

The former Getafe player is fast approaching the end of his contract with Amakhosi, and his future is still hanging in the balance as he's yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Chiefs had already opened new contract talks with Masilela's representatives, but they were put on hold late last year as the player was still recovering from a long-term injury.

However, it looks like the two parties are back to the negotiation table, and Masilela understands that contract negotitons are often unpredictable.

“If it was only up to me… yes, [I would love to retire] at Kaizer Chiefs, but you know how it goes - it’s two parties involved. It’s negotiations and it’s really not up to me," Masilela told the media.

"I haven’t had a perfect career but to be honest, but I’m happy and grateful for what I’ve achieved. We’ll see how it goes,” he said.

Having fully recovered from the injury that has kept him out of action for months now, Masilela admitted that it's frustrating to see his teammates on the pitch while he's sitting on the stands.

As things stand, Philani Zulu appears to have cemented his place as the club's number one left-back, and Masilela knows that he has to be patient to get back into the team.

“It’s very frustrating, but it’s football and I have to be patient. I’m back at training and I am feeling good. It will take time, but I’m feeling good now, running on the full now and that’s what makes me happy," added Masilela.

Masilela went further to reveal that he still has a few more years left in him before he can consider hanging up his boots.

The 32-year-old former Maccabi Haifa star has won two league titles with Chiefs, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup during his six-year stay at Naturena.

He has managed a mere three appearances in all competitions for the Soweto giants this season.