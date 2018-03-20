Paul Pogba’s latest haircut has seen the Manchester United star add a blue streak, but France colleague Olivier Giroud is not convinced.

Giroud trolls 'Pikachu' Pogba over new haircut

The 25-year-old midfielder is away on international duty and decided to get into the mood of Les Bleus.

His latest image update is a nod towards the colours of his country, with Pogba making it clear where his allegiances lie.

It is not the most dramatic haircut to have been sported by a flamboyant character, with the £89 million man partial to a trip to the barbers.

His latest effort has, however, seen him become the victim of unfortunate trolling from international team-mates and the wider world.

Pogba’s big reveal on social media drew a mixed response from his legion of followers, but none was quite as cutting as Giroud.

The Chelsea striker was clearly taken aback upon greeting Pogba at France’s training base and wasted little time in aiming a sly dig in the direction of a close friend.

As the pair embraced, Giroud said: “How’s it going, Pikachu?”



Quand tu retrouves tes potes après quelques mois de séparation #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/iUrl2P78Fj — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) March 19, 2018

Bearing a resemblance to a Pokémon character is unlikely to have been the look Pogba was after.

It is, however, what he has achieved in opting for blue and yellow highlights.

Pogba will be hoping that a change in appearance brings about a change in fortune, with the international break presenting him with a chance to put his recent struggles at Old Trafford behind him.

He has been benched by Jose Mourinho at times, with France coach Didier Deschamps acknowledging that his star midfielder “can’t be happy”, but there is still time for him to start righting a few wrongs before the end of the 2017-18 campaign with his club and the start of a World Cup quest with his country.