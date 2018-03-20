In the match between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates over this past weekend, referee Mr Thando Ndzandzeka showed the red card to the wrong player.

Golden Arrows defender Limbikani Mzava's red card rescinded

Mr Ndzandzeka wrongly showed the red card for two yellow cards to Arrows player Lambikano Mzava (shirt number 5). The Golden Arrows player who was supposed to have been shown the yellow card for a reckless challenge is Mzwandile Buthelezi (shirt number 3).

Therefore, the red card shown to Mzava is rescinded on the basis of mistaken identity.

The referee has since written an acknowledgement letter that after reviewing the match, he had shown the yellow card to the wrong player.

“We have since written correspondence to this effect to the club and the Premier Soccer League,” said Tenda Masikhwa from SAFA Referees Department.