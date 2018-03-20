Lobi Stars forward Anthony Okpotu has lamented the marching orders handed to him in his side's 2-1 defeat against Nasarawa United at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday.

I didn't deserve a red card against Nasarawa United, says Lobi Stars' Okpotu

The Super Eagles B star and the Solid Miners' Mohammed Manga were simultaneously sent off in the 53rd minute after both were involved in a fight on the pitch.



53' RED CARDS. Nasarawa 2-1 Lobi #NASLOB #NPFL18. Lobi's Okpotu & Mohammed Manga of Nasarawa sent off for engaging in a brawl — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) March 18, 2018

And Okpotu is not pleased with the decision of the match officials while apologising to his club over the implication of his dismissal on their performance in Lafia.

"I'm really disappointed because I was not at fault at all," Okpotu told Goal.

"The guy was the one who held me and punched me before the referee sent both of us out. The referee thought I punched the guy first which was not the case.

"I did not retaliate because I already fell to the ground. Even after the red card, I didn't say anything cos it won't reverse the red card. I just left the pitch for the game to continue.

"I'm not happy because I didn't deserve a red card at all. I feel very sad that we lost such an important match and probably we could have gotten a point if not for the red card I got.

"I'm very sorry to my coaches and teammates for the red card. I will try as much as possible to avoid such incident next time."

His suspension means he will miss Lobi's next three upcoming games against Rivers United, Abia Warriors and El Kanemi Warriors in the Nigeria Professional Football League.