MFM coach Fidelis Ilechukwu says his side will work hard to excel in the Caf Confederation Cup after Saturday's Caf Champions League exit to MC Alger.

MFM's Fidelis Ilechukwu vows to excel in Caf Confederation Cup after MC Alger loss

The Olukoya Boys bowed out of the elite Caf inter-club competition after a 6-0 defeat to the north Africans at the July 5 Stadium, losing 7-2 on aggregate.

And the gaffer has accepted responsibility for his side's poor show but is vowing to steer them to make an impressive outing in the lower inter-club tournament.

"I accept the blame for our loss to MC Alger in Algeria," Ilechukwu told Goal.

"We had great ambitions going to Algeria but it was just unfortunate we lost and couldn't qualify for the next round.

"My boys did their best and the management did theirs as well but my best was not enough to win the game.

"I know we have disappointed a lot of people in and outside Nigeria but I want to use this opportunity to tell them we are deeply sorry.

"We have learned a lot of lessons from our loss to MC Alger and we will go back to focus on working hard on bringing the best out of the players.

"We have a lot to do as a team and we promise to do better in our campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup. Though it will be tough, we will work hard to make a difference."