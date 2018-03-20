Roux out of All Whites for Canada clash

All Whites defender Storm Roux has withdrawn for private reasons from the squad to face Canada in an international friendly this week in Spain.

The 25-year-old from the Central Coast Mariners, who has played nine internationals since making his debut in 2015, has been replaced by Team Wellington captain Justin Gulley.

Gulley has been called up from the players on stand-by to be part of his first All Whites squad.

The 25-year-old left back, who was a New Zealand under-20 rep in 2013, joins six other new players to the All Whites environment in new coach Fritz Schmid's first squad.

Goalkeeper Nik Tzanev, defenders Nikko Boxall, Adam Mitchell and Gulley, attacking midfielders Niko Kirwan and Sarpreet Singh, and forward Andre De Jong will all get their first experience of international football.

Ranked 120 in the world, the All Whites have arrived in Murcia and will begin their first camp under Schmid on Tuesday as they prepare to face 89th-ranked Canada behind closed doors at Pinatar Arena on Sunday morning (NZT).