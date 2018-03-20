Akwa United’s Olorunleke remains humble despite shootout heroics

Ojo Olorunleke believes he should not be commended for Akwa United's penalty kicks triumph against Al Ittihad of Libya in the Caf Confederation Cup first round, second leg clash in Uyo.

After scores stood 1-1 on aggregate, kicks from the penalty spot were used to decide the encounter's winner.

And the former Flying Eagles goalkeeper did not disappoint as he stopped three kicks to help his side to the play-off stage.

“I have to appreciate God for what he has done and also for the effort of the team,” Olorunleke told Goal.

“It was a good fight from both teams and a very fantastic game. My own job is to stop the ball from entering the net whether it is during the normal game time or penalty shootouts.

“I must be sincere to you that I give God all the glory for the victory and I know this is just the beginning and I pray that God will keep us to continue with the momentum."

“I never expected that it would get to penalties because of the high morale and the attitude with which we started the game but as the game went on I knew it could go either way.

“I told my teammates that they should try as much as possible to convert their kicks and that I will try my best."

He also praised Akwa United supporters for the massive way they thronged the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and charged them to continue to support the team at all times irrespective of results.

“We are going to keep doing our best and we are not going to let them down. They should not be discouraged and keep supporting us," he continued.

“I must appreciate the people of Akwa Ibom today. The support was massive. I implore them to continue to support us. They should just relax and be positive all the time."