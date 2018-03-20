Chukwunonso Okonkwo has stated Enyimba did not underrate Energie FC in their 3-2 triumph at the U.J Esuene Stadium, Calabar on Sunday.

Okonkwo absolves Enyimba of blame despite Energie narrow win

Okonkwo scored two goals in the encounter including the match-winner after the Beninoise had levelled the People’s Elephant’s goals, but the striker disclosed that they knew that they won’t qualify for the next round on a platter despite their two goals lead after the first leg in Cotonou.

“We know that there are no easy games on the continent and it was the reason we went into the second leg tie the same way we approached the first leg with the mindset that if we are complacent they could beat us,” Okonkwo told Goal.

“Energie really improved better than they did in the first leg. We had to put up a good performance too to ensure that they do not shock us.

“I am happy that I am able to help my team. It was another team effort and we must go back home and look at what we must do to play better than we did against Energie.

"The scoreline did not reflect the way we played. We still lost many scoring chances and they converted the few chances they had."