Paul Pogba has been trolled on France duty by Wissam Ben Yedder, with the Sevilla striker quick to remind a Manchester United star of his Champions League heroics.

Pogba trolled by Ben Yedder in first meeting since Man Utd humbling

With a last-16 encounter locked at 0-0 heading into a return date at Old Trafford, a hero was required from somewhere.

Sevilla found one on their bench, with Ben Yedder making the most impressive of impacts.

Within 90 seconds of his introduction against the Red Devils, the 27-year-old had opened the scoring and snatched a priceless away goal.

A second was to follow a matter of minutes later, with United unable to claw their way back into tie as their continental dreams were dashed by Spanish opposition.

Ben Yedder’s exploits were duly noted by France boss Didier Deschamps, with the diminutive frontman handed a maiden senior call-up by his country.

Having linked up with Les Bleus, it did not take him long to cross paths with Pogba.

Inevitably, Ben Yedder was eager to remind the £89 million midfielder of what happened the last time they met, although no grudges appear to be held.

Pogba is doing all he can to put domestic issues behind him during the international break.

Having endured a tough time at United of late, the 25-year-old is happy to have swapped red for blue.

In an effort to properly embrace being away with his country, Pogba has once again got himself a new look.

Pogba’s penchant for changing his haircut suggests that any blue streak will have disappeared by the time he returns to Old Trafford, with United still having work to do in the Premier League and FA Cup.