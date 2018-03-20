Al Ittihad's coach Diego Gerzitto has blamed the match officials for their Caf Confederation Cup exit against Akwa United.

Coach Diego Gerzitto blames match officials for Al Ittihad ouster

The Libyans were eliminated from the competition via kicks from the penalty spot as the aggregate score stood at 1-1.

Gerzitto, a former coach of TP Mazembe, said during the post-match interview that he saw no reason why the two goals they scored were cancelled and he alleged that the handling of the tie by the match officials was a disgrace to African football refereeing.

“The problem is the referee,” Gerzitto told media.

“He cancelled two of goals. It is a shame to African football refereeing.

“There was no offside in our goals the referee cancelled. Why didn’t you televise the match? It is because there is something fishy in it?"

Akwa United's Anikeme Asuquo scored two minutes into the second half to put the aggregate scores at 1-1 but the visitors repelled all entreaties by the Promise Keepers to get the match-winner during the regulation time before it went into penalties.