Tusker FC fell 4-5 in the hands of Sofapaka on Sunday in the Kenyan Premier League match played at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Tusker Coach blames naivety on heavy defeat against Sofapaka

Head coach Sam Timbe has been left furious with the way his charges played especially at the back, conceding otherwise preventable goals.

"I am not happy with the way we played especially in defense where we conceded cheap, easy goals. We lost because of our naivety, if we could have had experienced players, some goals could not have gone in.

"Well, we will have to go and work on this and ensure we do not repeat the same mistake. It is something which should not be done, something that can be avoided.

The former champions are in the fourteenth position after playing seven matches.