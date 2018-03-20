Ajax Cape Town defender Kiyaam Bull to train with KV Oostende

Ajax Cape Town have announced that defender Kiyaam Bull will spend the next 10 days training with Belgian outfit KV Oostende.

Bull is expected to jet off to Belgium on Tuesday, March 10 and return to South Africa on the 30th of March.

The 18-year-old was only promoted to the first team earlier this season, and he will hope to impress the Belgian outfit during his trial stint.

Bull is yet to make an official debut for the Urban Warriors this season, but he featured a few times for the club's MDC.

He will be eager to do well at Oostende and possibily follow in the footsteps of the likes Thulani Serero and Steven Pienaar among others, who in the past left the Mother City-based outfit for Europe.

Ajax are known for producing young talent and sending the majority of those players to European clubs.

In September 2017, Ajax sent Dean Solomons and Leo Thethani to parent club and Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

Two former PSL stars in Andile Jali and Knowledge Musona are currently playing for Oostende, and perhaps their presence will ease the pressure on Bull, although the player was still very young when the duo plied their trade in South Africa.