Bengaluru FC reserves were held by Langsning FC to a 1-1 draw in their opening Group C game of the 2017-18 2nd Division I-League at the JL Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday.





I-League 2nd Division: Langsning FC and Bengaluru FC 'B' share spoils

The Meghalaya-based club broke the deadlock through midfielder Kitboklang Pale's strike in the 21st minute. The 'B' team of the Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up found it hard to get going after the setback in the first quarter of the game.





However, head coach Naushad Moosa's gamble to make a double change in the 75th minute paid off. Substitutes Lalengzama Vangchhia and Lamgoulen Hangshing combined to equalise with ten minutes remaining.





Lalengzama’s low cross from the right found Lamgoulen on the edge of the box. The youngster dribbled past a couple of defenders to beat 'keeper Surjay Kumar Pariyar much to the dismay of the hosts.





The Junior Blues returned from the north-east with their first point on the board. Bengaluru FC 'B' are placed third, behind Mohammedan Sporting (6 points) and Langsning FC (4 points) in a group that also consists of Jamshedpur FC reserves, Chennaiyin FC reserves and TRAU FC.





Langsning FC next host TRAU FC in an all north-east encounter in a week's time. Bengaluru FC reserves will have a chance to avenge their senior side's defeat in the ISL final last weekend when they meet Chennaiyin FC's reserve side next on 6 April away.