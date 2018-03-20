Marc-Andre ter Stegen has revealed that the Barcelona dressing room is united in its desire for Andres Iniesta to remain at the club beyond the end of the season.

Everyone hopes Iniesta will stay at Barcelona – Ter Stegen

The 33-year-old midfielder has been at Barca for the duration of his 16-year professional career and, though he signed a "lifetime contract" with the club in October, there is uncertainty over whether he will continue at Camp Nou.

The player has put an April 30 deadline on his decision and has promised the club that they will know the outcome before the media.

Germany international goalkeeper Ter Stegen, meanwhile, has urged the veteran star to remain with Barca, though he admits it is a call that must be made by the player himself.

“It's a personal decision and everyone hopes he stays at Barca because he's a great person," he said.

“We know that we have to keep going as a team until the end of the season and we need him right now and for many more years.

“We are thinking about the present and he'll make the decision. I hope he stays but the only person that knows what to do is him.

“We know he's a great person who knows he is very important for the club and we'll try everything to convince him to stay.

“We’re going to support him whatever he does. We love him as a captain.”

Even head coach Ernesto Valverde is in the dark over the future of the 123-time capped Spain international.

“For now all we can do is wait and see what he decides to do. We know what he gives us and we would all like to have Iniesta around forever,” he added.

During his time at Barca, Iniesta has amassed over 650 appearances for the club and has scored 56 goals. He has a glittering collection of honours, including four Champions League titles and eight Spanish crowns.