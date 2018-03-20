Bidvest Wits duo Gavin Hunt and Lehlohonolo Majoro win PSL monthly awards

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has won the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Coach of the Month award for February.

The PSL also announced on Tuesday that Clever Boys striker, Lehlohonolo Majoro is the Player of the Month.

Hunt returned to the podium for the monthly recognition awards at the PSL offices for the first time in the 2017/18 season, after guiding his side to a string of impressive outings during the month of February.

During February, the former SuperSport United coach guided his Students away from the bottom of the log table, claiming maximum points over Golden Arrows and Cape Town City as well sharing the spoils against Kaizer Chiefs in Braamfontein.

The judges for the accolade praised the four-time PSL title winning coach for keeping calm during difficult times in the first round of the season and maintaining his discipline even when results weren’t forthcoming.

Under his leadership, Wits eventually regained their form in the second round of the campaign as he beat the likes of Maritzburg United’s Fadlu Davis, Luc Eymael of Free State Stars and Orlando Pirates coach Miluton Sredojevic, to walk away with the gong which was voted for by a panel of broadcast media, analysts and ex-players.

On the other hand, Majoro beat Mamelodi Sundowns’ Percy Tau, Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga and Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs to win the individual Player of the Month accolade.

Majoro saw the panel of judges single him out as the best performing player during the month for finding the net on four occasions in three matches.

Meanwhile, the league also awarded Amakhosi striker Leonardo Castro for the PSL Goal of the Month Award for January where he netted on his debut in their 2-1 win over Baroka FC.

Castro’s goal completed against Walter Musona’s stunning free kick for Polokwane City against Chiefs, Daylon Claasen’s brilliant goal when Wits thumped SuperSport United as well as the Brazilians’ Sibusiso Vilakazi’s classy curler in their home win over Platinum Stars.

