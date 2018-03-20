Harambee Stars jet out for Morocco in batches ahead of double friendly

Posta Rangers goalkeeper, Patrick Matasi will lead a contingent of Harambee Stars local based players for an earlier trip to Morocco ahead of two international friendly matches against Comoros and the Central African Republic.

Matasi and his goalkeeping pair of John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks) and Faruk Shikalo of Bandari, as well as AFC Leopards defender, Duncan Otieno and Kariobangi Sharks duo of Patilah Omoto and Erick Kapaito, left the country on Monday.

They will be joined on the trip at Doha, Qatar by Gor Mahia trio of Harun Shakava, Francis Kahata and Samuel Onyango, who left Tunisia on Monday for a connection flight to Morocco.

The foreign legions, who make up the biggest chunk of the squad, are set to check in later in the week, in time for the friendly matches.

Kenya is set to face Comoros on March 24, 2018, before taking on the Central African Republic three days later. Both matches are set to be played in Marrakech, Morocco.

Full Harambee Stars Squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Faruk Shikalo (Bandari); Defenders: Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United, South Africa), David Ochieng, (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Abud Omar (Slava Sofia, Bulgaria); Midfielders: Patilah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Athuman Ismael Gonzales (CF Fuenlabrada, Spain), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), McDonald Mariga (Real Oviedo, Spain), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan), Eric Johana Omondi (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden); Forwards: Ayub Timbe (Heilongjiang FC, China), Cliffton Miheso (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Jesse Were (Zesco FC, Zambia), Michael Olunga (Girona FC, Spain).