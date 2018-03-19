Gor Mahia will return to domestic competition when they take on Vihiga United on March 31 in Kisumu.

Change of venue as Gor Mahia match pushed back

K’Ogalo will return to Kisumu where they were crowned champions last season when they take on Vihiga in the round of eight matches.

The fixture was moved from Machakos’ Kenyatta Stadium to Moi Stadium in Kisumu with the kick-off date also being pushed from March 30.

Gor Mahia are still top of the league table with 16 points, same as AFC Leopards, who have an inferior goal difference.

K’Ogalo were not involved in last weekend’s matches as they were away in Tunisia to honour Caf Champions League assignment.