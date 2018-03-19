AFC Leopards deny assistant coach, Dennis Kitambi exit talks

AFC Leopards have denied reports that assistant coach Dennis Kitambi is on his way out of the club.

Kitambi, who is expected to guide Ingwe until the end of the first leg, is understood to have tabled a two-month notice to the club with reports linking the Tanzanian with a possible re-union with his longtime friend Stewart Hall in Bangladesh.

Hall, who is currently with Bangladesh side Saif Sporting Club, is said to be interested in poaching Kitambi whom he worked with at Azam FC before the two crossed the border to Kenya to join AFC Leopards in 2017.

But Ingwe chairman Dan Mule has denied the talks in a press release obtained by Goal. “AFC Leopards wishes to refute allegations appearing in sections of the media to the effect that coach Dennis Kitambi has asked to leave the club.

“This position is not only untrue but also aimed at destabilizing the team which is performing very well at the moment.

“Kitambi remains our coach and any changes to the technical bench will be only communicated by the NEC, not any other source.”

Kitambi picked his fourth consecutive win of the season as interim boss in a 2-1 win over Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday.

The win pushed Ingwe joint second with Gor Mahia, both teams having 16 points though K'Ogalo have played a matchless.