Gor Mahia coach, Dylan Kerr is relishing another chance of playing Esperance in Kenya after the Tunisian side knocked him out of Caf Champions League.

Gor Mahia coach relishes another chance to play Esperance in Kenya

Gor Mahia dropped to the second tier Caf Confederation Cup following a 1-0 aggregate lose after succumbing away to an Anice Badri lone goal.

The match was characterized by violence as Esperance’s fans turned their anger on K’Ogalo players and technical bench a few minutes to the break.

Esperance fans pelted Gor Mahia players with water bottles and other assorted paraphernalia, forcing the reserve bench and officials to seek refuge in the field.

But it seems, Kerr left the Confederation of Africa Football to deal with the crowd trouble, with the Scott directing his anger at Esperance’s anti-football tactics.

“That was a hell of a game today. I watched it and how these guys overpower and take dives. They must now play in Kenya and get the same treatment.

“Today I saw unreal things in football. We never gave up. We lost the game because at Machakos we didn’t score. We battled even when two players were missing; one injured and the other…no comment,” added Kerr in a tweeted.

Kerr did not spare match official either: “They acted like bullies and then run to protect the officials whom, I thought had a good game for them.”

Controversial Botswana referee Joshua Bondo was the centre referee in the high octane match.

Gor Mahia dropped to Caf Confederation Cup, where they may face Fosa Juniors of Madagascar. Fosa Juniors knocked AFC Leopards in the first round with a 1-0 aggregate.