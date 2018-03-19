Gor Mahia dropped to Caf Confederation Cup after losing to Esperance of Tunisia by a solitary goal on Sunday.

Teams that Gor Mahia could face in Caf Confederation Cup

K’Ogalo were seeking to knock out the Tunisian giants and progress to the Group stages of the Caf Champions League but were undone in the 21st minute courtesy of Anice Badri strike.

The defeat now means Gor Mahia will drop to the second competition of Caf. AFC Leopards were Kenya’s representatives in Caf Confederation Cup and were knocked out by Fosa Juniors of Madagascar.

Gor Mahia could now face Fosa Juniors in the play-offs, whose draw will be held on March 21 (Wednesday).

Here are Gor Mahia’s possible opponents: CR Belouizdad, CARA Brazzaville, CS La Mancha, Al-Masry, Deportivo Niefang, Welayta Dicha, Fosa Juniors, Djoliba, Raja, RS Berkane, Costa do Sol, Akwa, Enyimba, Supersport, Al-Hila Obeid and USM Alger.