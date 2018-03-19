Southampton's Jack Stephens was kicked where it hurts the most after an embarrassing celebration fail involving teammate Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.

Player kicked in nuts during epic celebration fail

The Saints man ran over to celebrate the Dane's opening goal in the 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win against Wigan went things went horribly wrong.

Hojbjerg leapt high, threw his hands in the air and kicked out with his right foot - unaware his teammate was right behind him.

Replays showed Stephens recoiling away in agony after Hojbjerg's studs caught him right in the private parts.

Thankfully the pain was worth it for Southampton, who gave Mark Hughes the ideal start to his managerial career at the club with a good victory.

Hughes was hired as Southampton manager this week to replace the sacked Mauricio Pellegrino and the former Saints striker had an immediate impact on his new team.

Hughes' main goal is to help Southampton preserve their top-flight status and they dropped into the relegation zone on Saturday as Crystal Palace won in the league while the Saints were preparing for their quarter-final.

Nevertheless, a trip to Wembley in the semi-finals could provide a welcome tonic as the new manager tries to make his presence felt.

It was essential Southampton avoided following in the footsteps of Manchester City, West Ham and Bournemouth -- top-flight sides who had all perished against third tier giant-killers Wigan in the FA Cup this season.

They achieved that aim thanks to second half goals from Hojbjerg and Cedric Soares.

The win means Southampton have a semi-final date with Premier League champions, Chelsea, who beat Leicester 2-1 in Sunday's other quarter-final.

Manchester United and Tottenham will clash in the other blockbuster FA Cup semi-final, after accounting for Brighton and Swansea respectively.

