Sydney FC skipper Alex Brosque will not be banned from the A-League for spitting during a match.
Golec has surgery, out for A-League season

Emma Kemp
AAP /

Antony Golec has been ruled out for the rest of the A-League season after Central Coast confirmed the defender required surgery on his broken leg.

Mariners defender Antony Golec has undergone surgery on his broken leg and faces a long recovery.

Golec fractured his tibial plateau in a nasty collision with Melbourne Victory goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas during the Mariners' 5-2 loss at AAMI Park on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, whose knee bent back under the weight of a diving Thomas as the pair went for the ball, was given morphine on the pitch and taken straight to a Melbourne hospital.

He had surgery there on Monday and is set to return to Gosford later in the week to begin a long road of rehabilitation.

Because the tibial plateau involves the knee joint, recovery from this type of injury can take several months, often with little or no weight-bearing for the first three.

Golec, though, was staying positive.

"The amount of support I've received from fans, staff and players across the whole A-League has been overwhelming," he said.

"Thank you to everyone who has contacted me, it means a lot."

Thomas said it took him a few seconds to realise he himself hadn't suffered an injury.

"I was watching the ball and next minute I copped a knock in the collarbone and the head area," Thomas said.

"I had a bit of pain, but it ended up being fine.

"His wasn't great, his opposite leg was shivering quite a bit so it's not great to see.

"Hopefully it's as good as it can be I guess."

The incident comes two years after another Mariners defender, Storm Roux, suffered a horrible injury in Wellington, fracturing his fibula, badly damaging leg ligaments and dislocating his shoulder all in one freak fall.

