Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd plot £40 million Sessegnon bid

Man Utd plot £40m Sessegnon bid

Manchester United are considering a £40 million bid for Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon in the summer, according to The Sun.

Sessegnon has been watched regularly by United scouts of late and the 17-year-old left-sider has been the subject of glowing reports.

He is being viewed as a replacement for Luke Shaw, although United could face competition from Tottenham for Sessegnon.

Man Utd to fight Madrid for Neymar

Manchester United are ready to fight Real Madrid for the signing of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, claims Don Balon.

Neymar only joined PSG in a €222 million world-record transfer from Barcelona last summer, but reports suggest the Brazilian could soon be on the move again.

Madrid have long targeted a deal for the stylish attacker, but United are willing to make an offer, with the aim of making Neymar the team’s new leader.

Inter want Roma star Strootman

Inter are turning their attention toward signing Kevin Strootman from Roma as they look set to land Stefan de Vrij from Lazio, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

The San Siro outfit are sure of signing De Vrij on a five-year deal from Lazio after he confirmed he will not renew his deal in the Italian capital.

Looking to enhance their midfield, it is De Vrij's Netherlands team-mate Inter have decided on and are willing to offer one of Joao Mario or Marcelo Brozovic as part of the deal to cut his €32 million price tag down.

Man Utd stars' concern for Shaw

Some Manchester United players are concerned Luke Shaw is being ‘bullied’ by his manager Jose Mourinho, claims the Daily Telegraph.

Shaw was replaced at half-time of United’s 2-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday and he was on the receiving end of blunt criticism from Mourinho .

The left-back’s future at Old Trafford appears uncertain again and his latest treatment by Mourinho has reportedly left some of Shaw’s team-mates ‘stunned’.

Verratti rubbishes Barca rumours

Marco Verratti has denied reports that his agent Mino Raiola has sounded out Barcelona over a potential summer move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a long-time target of the Camp Nou side, with the Catalans close to completing a move last summer.

However, he says that departing the French capital is not in his mind at present.

Paulinho recommends China for Barca team-mate

Paulinho has recommended Barcelona team-mate Paco Alcacer accepts an offer to move to China, reports Don Balon.

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Alcacer, with the 24-year-old striker having struggled to make a sustained impact at Camp Nou since his 2016 arrival from Valencia.

Javier Mascherano left Barca for China earlier this year, and there is also interest in Andres Iniesta, but Alcacer could also have the option of a switch to the Far East, which former Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho feels the Spain international should take.

Modric wants Alli to replace him

Luka Modric has identified Tottenham’s Dele Alli as the man to replace him at Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

With Modric turning 33 in September, the Croatian midfielder is aware he doesn’t have many years left at the highest level and Madrid are already reportedly making plans to find a long-term replacement.

Modric feels that player could be at his old club Spurs and has urged Madrid to make a move for Alli before any of Europe’s other leading clubs launch a bid.

Barcelona close in on Alaba

Barcelona are close to sealing a deal for Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba, reports Don Balon.

Barca and Real Madrid have emerged as suitors for the 25-year-old Austrian, who could command a fee as high as £70 million.

According to the report, however, the Blaugrana are in pole position to land Alaba, and talks over a move are in an advanced stage.

Shaw set to leave Man Utd

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw appears ready to leave the club after more criticism from manager Jose Mourinho, according to the BBC .

Shaw was taken off at half-time of United's 2-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Mourinho harshly criticising the defender after the game .

It wasn't the first time Shaw has been slated by Mourinho, and the 22-year-old reportedly has had enough and will seek a move away from Manchester.

Chelsea and Madrid could swap Hazard for Asensio

Chelsea star Eden Hazard could be headed to Real Madrid in the summer, with Marco Asensio going the other way, reports Diario Gol.

Asensio is concerned about a lack of first-team minutes at Madrid, and reportedly considers Chelsea a dream destination.

Madrid have a long-standing interest in Hazard, making a swap a potentially appealing option for both sides.

Madrid searching for Modric replacement

Real Madrid have made a long-term replacement for Luka Modric a top summer priority, according to Marca .

At 32, the Croatian presumably doesn't have much time left at the highest level, meaning the Blancos are starting to plan for a successor to the Croatian.

With a possible move for Neymar appearing complicated, Madrid are turning their focus to finding a player of a similar profile to Modric.

Dortmund make €33m bid for Martinez

Borussia Dortmund have made a €33 million bid for Racing striker Lautaro Martinez, according to TyC Sports.

The 20-year-old has been strongly linked to Inter, but the German side hope they can hijack the striker's move to Serie A.

Martinez recently earned his first call-up to the Argentina national team, and has been compared to Sergio Aguero and Mauro Icardi.

Nice concede Balotelli will likely leave

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere and coach Lucien Favre have acknowledged that striker Mario Balotelli will likely depart the club this summer.

The 27-year-old's contract is set to expire after this season, and his resurgent form has led to interest from all over Europe.

Juventus to pay Nzonzi buyout clause

Juventus are willing to pay Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi's €30 million buyout clause, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 29-year-old has one more year on his contract, and will reportedly weigh up a move abroad in the summer with reported interest from Spain, Italy and England.

Though the report states Barcelona have taken an interest in Nzonzi, the Frenchman's age means the Blaugrana are unwilling to pay his buyout clause.

Tottenham eye Mawson move

Tottenham are considering a move for Swansea City centre-back Alfie Mawson, according to The Sun .

Spurs boss Maurico Pochettino has been monitoring the 24-year-old, who recently was named in the England squad.

After Swansea paid £5m for Mawson in 2016, the former Barnsley defender could be set for a move worth at least five times that amount.

Valverde can only wait on Iniesta answer

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde would like Andres Iniesta to stay "forever" but admits he can now only wait on the midfielder to decide his next move.

Iniesta has set a deadline of the end of April to determine if he will stay at Barca, amid rumours of a big-money move to China.

And Valverde has said there is nothing left to do but wait and see what the 33-year-old decides.

Messi wants Barca to sign Alonso

Lionel Messi has urged Barcelona to move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, according to Don Balon.

Messi reportedly was impressed with Alonso's performance against Barca in the Champions League, and would like the Spain international to help provide cover for Jordi Alba.

I wanted Lewandowski at Man Utd – Van Gaal

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has admitted that he tried to sign Robert Lewandowski while in charge at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal did not add a forward during his time in Manchester, instead signing wingers Memphis Depay from PSV and Anthony Martial from Monaco.

