I don't need anymore quality to be world's best - Memphis

Lyon winger Memphis Depay believes that only consistency is keeping him from being among the world's best players, insisting he is not lacking in quality.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a strong campaign with the Ligue 1 side, scoring 12 goals in all competitions.

Memphis' resurgence has led him to believe that he can still reach the heights that were expected when he made a £25 million switch to Manchester United in 2015.

And though he had to make the move to Lyon to further his career after a disappointing spell at Old Trafford, he feels he will eventually need to move on to fulfil his ambitions.

"Of course, I want to be the best in the world, I want to play against big teams and against big stars," Depay told the Canal Football Club show.

"What am I missing to be the best in the world? Honestly, nothing in terms of quality, just consistency, and that's not arrogance," Depay said, before adding to the speculation he could depart Lyon.

"I cannot become the best in the world by staying in Lyon, that's clear. [Alexandre] Lacazette had to go to Arsenal to progress."

The Dutch international's move from PSV to United didn not go as he would have hoped, and he departed for Lyon in January 2017 after just 18 months at Old Trafford.

Still, Depay has no regrets over his decision to move to England, saying he needed to test himself at an elite level.

"I take risks sometimes and it's not the best choice," Depay said. "I have to take that kind of risk to become one of the best players in the world.

"If that's what I want to be, I can not just play simple."