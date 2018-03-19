Sunshine Stars recorded a 2-1 win over Yobe Stars to move out of the relegation waters after Sunday’s NPFL game.

Bala and Alimi banish Duke Udi memory as Sunshine Stars defeat Yobe Stars

The game was the Owena Whales’ first after the dismissal of coach Duke Udi as handler of the team, with Henry Abiodun embarking on his second spell.

The Akure boys did not disappoint as goals from Yahuza Bala and Sikiru Alimi handed them maximum points despite Babatunde Solomon handing the visitors the lead.

With this victory, Sunshine Stars have moved out of the relegation zone for the second time this season.

They are now ranked 14th in the Nigerian Professional Football League with 16 points from 13 games.

Coach Abiodun’s men face Niger Tornadoes in their next fixture on March 25 before hosting Kwara United.