A good win over Bechem United does not only acclaim Inter Allies Team of the Week but also leaves the side top of the table after the opening week of the Ghana Premier League.

Matchday one wrap: Allies go top as Hearts, Kotoko drop points in Ghana Premier League

In the only game on Saturday, the Eleven-Is-To-One saw off the Hunters on a 3-0 score in Tema, thanks to a Victorien Adebayor double and a Dan Amanfo effort.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, meanwhile, could only each come away with a point on Sunday, having been held 1-1 by newly-promoted Eleven Wise and Wafa respectively.

At the Nana Ameyaw Park, Winful Cobbinah put the Phobians in the lead from the spot in the eighth minute but Alex Asamoah hit back for the home side after recess to share the spoils.

In Sogakope, Yakubu Mohammed's 17th minute strike saved the Porcupine Warriors from defeat as Ghana U-17 striker Aminu Mohammed put the Academy Boys in an early lead from a third-minute free-kick.

Elsewhere, Dreams FC left it late to claim a 1-0 triumph over Elmina Sharks. Zuberu Sharani scored two minutes to full-time to seal three points for the home side.

Kwame Boateng emerged hero for Medeama at the Tarkwa T&A Park as his lone goal ensured a 1-0 home victory over new boys Karela United.

Ebusua Dwarfs got their campaign off to a winning start in Cape Coast, thanks to a 1-0 triumph over Berekum Chelsea. Joseph Amoah Mensah's 55th minute penalty was the difference.

There was yet another 1-0 score, this time in Obuasi, where 2014-15 champions Ashanti Gold hosted 2015-16 winners Wa All Stars. Shafiu Mumuni's goal claimed full points for the home side.

Aduana Stars’ clash with Liberty Professionals has been rescheduled due to the former’s participation in the Caf Champions League.