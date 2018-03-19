The 2016 winners, Mamelodi Sundowns had failed to defeat Rayon Sports in the first-leg clash as they drew 0-0 in Kigali and this Caf Champions League first round second leg encounter was more of a do or die for Pitso Mosimane’s men at home.

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Rayon Sports: The Brazilians ease into Caf Champs League group stage

Following their failure to defend their trophy last season as they lost to eventual champions, Wydad Casablanca in the Last Eight, this was a game set to decide the Brazilians’ fate in the competition.

The mission was to bag a convincing win and reach the group stages for the third time in successive seasons, but Sundowns’ home record remained a concern.

For the Gikundiro, coach Ivan Minnaert was left to rue their failure to score at home and went to Tshwane on Sunday evening hoping to cause an upset in a waterlogged Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

As early as the fourth minute, Denis Onyango was called to produce a wonderful save from a thunderbolt unleashed by the visiting side.

The hosts spurred on by their supporters, started to come out of the blocks just after 10 minutes to attack the opposite defence and Percy Tau protested for a penalty for a foul in the box.

Skipper Hlompho Kekana, Gaston Sirino and Tau would all see their efforts sailing inches wide minutes before the 20th minute as they exerted more pressure on the visitors.

Following a number of attempts to score, defender Wayne Arendse finally made it 1-0 in the 34th minute with an easy tap in after Tau’s great delivery from a corner kick.

Sundowns kept the ball rolling towards the 40th minute in search of their second goal and Tau was denied by goalkeeper, Jean-Luc Ndayishimiye from close range.

Rayon fought back to level the matters, but were unable to break down the South African side and the score remained unchanged at half time.

Upon their immediate return from the dressing room, Sundowns survived a scare when Hussein Shabani failed to lower his effort with only Onyango to beat.

Sirono’s tricky display continued to stun the Rwandans and a cross from Tebogo Langerman to Tau was blocked by Ndayishimiye on the line in the 51st minute.

Sirino continued to cause troubles for Rayon, he beat the keeper from a distance with a curling shot and Sibusiso Vilakazi was quick to finish the rebound from the cross bar making it 2-0 four minutes later.

Despite conceding twice, Ndayishimiye showed his class when he denied Tau on one-one-one scenario in 66th minute, the attcker beat the defence with pace and his attempt was punched away for a corner kick.

With 15 minutes to go, Sundowns’ midfield kept knocking in the final third in search of their third goal, but Ndayishimiye would deny Themba Zwane after some brilliant combination between Tau, Vilakazi and Zwane.

Mosimane made changes and introduced Jeremy Brockie, Oupa Manyisa and Aubrey Ngoma for Sirino, Vilakazi and Tau as Sundowns stabilised their attack, but there were no goals in the dying stages.

However, frustration grew in the Rayon camp as substitute Caleb Bimenyimana saw red for a dangerous foul on Langerman in the 90th minute, it ended in favour of the South African giants. 2-0 at full time.