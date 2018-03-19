Gor Mahia technical bench were victims of violence from Esperance fans, who pelted them with water bottles in the Caf Champions League second leg match.

Fans violence as brave Gor Mahia exit Caf Champions League

The match had to be stopped for three minutes after K’Ogalo’s reserves bench and officials sought for refuge in the field to keep a safe distance from the rowdy Tunisian fans, who threw objects onto the pitch.

Gor Mahia players had to be escorted to the dressing room at the break as violent home fans continued with their rage on the visitors as the police watched from a distance.

Gor Mahia media officer and Journalist Tom Bwana, who accompanied the team in Tunisia, reported cases of ‘racism chants’ directed at Gor Mahia players though Goal could not independently verify the claims.

“Lots of racist chants from the stands. One cop just yelled 'fils de pute' at me,” Bwana tweeted. In 2010, Esperance was slapped with $50,000 fine by Confederation of Africa Football for the violence during their clash with Al Ahly of Egypt in Cairo.

Esperance were accused of ripping out stadium seats and lit fireworks during the first leg of its African Champions League semi-final against Egypt’s Al Ahly.

Eleven policemen were injured and at least 14 Tunisians fans arrested during the October 3 game in Cairo, which Al Ahly won 2-1.