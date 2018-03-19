Cape Town City 1-2 Costa Do Sol (2-2 agg): McCarthy's men bow out of Caf Confed Cup on away goals rule

Cape Town City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Costa Do Sol in the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup first round second-leg match at the Athlone Stadium on Sunday evening.





Cape Town City 1-2 Costa Dol Sol (2-3 agg): Benni McCarthy's men bow out of the Caf Confed Cup

Benni McCarthy decided to rest his key players such as Sage Stephens, Thamsanqa Mkhize and Ronald Putsche with the Citizens having won 1-0 in the first-leg match encounter in Mozambique two weeks ago.

Promising youngster Zukile Kewuti started in central midfield along with Kwanda Mngonyama and Thabo Nodada as the Citizens looked to book their place in the play-off round.

The visitors got off to a perfect start as they took an early lead through Terrance, who scored from the rebound to make it 1-0 to Costa Do Sol after a penalty was missed by the Mozambican side.

City then pushed forward in numbers in search of the equalizing goal with Sibusiso Masina spearheading their attack. The striker had scored the only goal of the match for City in the first-leg clash.

The hosts deservedly levelled matters through Kewuti, who got his first goal for the Citizens - making it 1-1 on the day.





McCarthy's charges tried to push for their second goal of the match, but they struggled to penetrate the Costa Do Sol defence.

City and Costa Do Sol were locked at 1-1 at the interval with the home side leading 2-1 on aggregate.

Nana Akosah-Bempah, who was having a quiet game, was replaced by Bradley Ralani as the Cape Town side looked to take the lead for the first time on the day.

However, the Citizens, who were making their debut appearance in the continental competition, were struggling to convert their chances.

The hosts were left to rue their missed chances as Nene snatched a late winning goal for Costa Do Sol, who then held on to their slender lead in the closing stages of the game and they won 2-1 on the day.

The tie ended in a 2-2 draw and Costa Do Sol advanced to the play-off round after winning on the away goals rule, while City bowed out of the tournament.







