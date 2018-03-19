Chelsea are through to the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to an extra time goal from Pedro for a 2-1 win away to Leicester City, much to the relief of Blues fans and under-pressure manager Antonio Conte.

Pedro header puts Chelsea in FA Cup semis

After the semi-final draw was made, Chelsea were anointed favourites to take out the competition after Manchester United drew Tottenham Hotspur in the other section.

Antonio Conte's men will meet Southampton in the next round after goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cedric Soares sent Mark Hughes' team through.

Conte was delighted with his team's performance after being knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona in midweek.

"A tough game but we knew this," he said. "We must be pleased today. I saw a good performance and great character from my team."

Earlier England international Jamie Vardy equalised following Alvaro Morata's first goal of 2018.

With no replays from the quarter-finals onwards, 30 extra minutes were required, in which Pedro headed in a cross by former Leicester midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Conte, knowing this is his last chance of a trophy this season, must hope the victory is an omen. The previous three times Chelsea have knocked Leicester out, in 1997, 2000 and 2012, they won the competition.

For the Saints, the charge to the semi-finals has been a welcome distraction for the relegation-threatened 18th placed team in the Premier League.

Hughes was appointed manager on Wednesday following the sacking of Argentine Mauricio Pellegrino and his side struggled in the opening 45 minutes on Sunday against League One promotion chasers Wigan.

Wigan, who had beaten three Premier League teams in the Cup including Manchester City in the previous round, could not convert their chances, however, and Southampton came out strongly after the break.

The decisive goal came in the 62nd minute when Hojbjerg converted with a side-foot finish from a Dusan Tadic corner.

Southampton had a chance to wrap up the tie when they were given a penalty with 18 minutes remaining but Manolo Gabbiadini's spot kick, awarded after he had been brought down by Dan Burn, was brilliantly saved by Wigan keeper Christian Walton.

Southampton's second goal came in injury time when Soares finished off a swift counterattack, led by Nathan Redmond, with a calm finish into the far corner.

"It was an important day for the players today," Hughes said.

"I have been really impressed with the quality of the talent I have. They have lost a bit of confidence recently but they are good players.

"We stood up to Wigan. It was a statement of intent and a start. We have work to do in the Premier League, but we will enjoy this moment."