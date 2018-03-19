Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko return to Chelsea's starting XI for Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea team news: Morata and Bakayoko start against Leicester City

Morata makes his first start for Antonio Conte's side since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on February 25. The 25-year-old has been on a dry spell since his bright start to life at Stamford Bridge, having failed to score in any competition in 2018, but he returns to lead the attack while Olivier Giroud drops to the bench.

Bakayoko last made the first-team against Watford, when he was sent off with two yellow cards. After missing three games, Bakayoko made a cameo appearance against Crystal Palace last week before being kept on the bench against Barcelona on Wednesday, but he takes Cesc Fabregas' spot in midfield alongside N'Golo Kante.

Conte has made just one other change to the team that lined up for the Champions League loss in Camp Nou, with Thibaut Courtois absent from the squad and replaced by Willy Caballero.

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has kept the majority of the side that beat West Bromwich Albion 4-1 last week intact, with the exception of Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho being drafted in for Shinji Okazaki and Demarai Gray.

Leicester City starting XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell, Ndidi, Iborra, Mahrez, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Subs: Hamer, Fuchs, Dragović, Silva, Gray, Okazaki, Diabate.

Chelsea starting XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard.

Subs: Eduardo, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Fabregas, Pedro, Giroud.