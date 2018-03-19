Mathare United finally broke a nine-game jinx against Sony Sugar thanks to a slim 2-1 victory at the Awendo Green Stadium.

KPL Round-up: Mathare United end jinx against Sony Sugar

Before this match, Mathare United had not picked a win over the Millers in their last nine games. Yema Mwana opened the scoring for the hosts in the 20th minute before former Tusker forward; Clifford Alwanga restored parity in the 37th minute.

Chrispin Oduor sealed the win with a cheeky finish moments later to hand Sony Sugar their third straight defeat this campaign.

Meanwhile, ten-man Posta Rangers held Ulinzi Stars to a 2-2 draw at the Afraha Stadium in another Kenyan Premier League match. Rangers were reduced to 10 men after keeper; Patrick Matasi was given his marching orders for elbowing Masita Masuta.

Boniface Baraza came in for Kennedy Otieno, who was sacrificed for Matasi’s costly mistake.

Rangers went ahead in the 40th minute through Gearson Likono but Cliff Kasuti levelled things up for Ulinzi Stars. Titus Achesa, however, saved the day for Sammy Omollo side with an equalizer after Ulinzi Stars took the lead in the 83rd minute via Hassan Mohamed.

Elsewhere, Wazito bounced back from mid-week defeat to AFC Leopards with a 2-0 win over Nakumatt FC.

Joseph Waithera and Kenneth Wendo scored Wazito’s goals to hand Frank Ouna his second win of the season.