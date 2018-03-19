Van Gaal: I rejected €25m offer from China

Louis van Gaal says he is rejecting offers to return to coaching "every week", including an approach from a Chinese club worth €25 million.

The 66-year-old has been out of the game since he was relieved of his duties at Manchester United and replaced by Jose Mourinho in 2016, a year before his contract expired.

The Dutchman had previously achieved Champions League, UEFA Cup and Eredivisie success at Ajax before going on to win league titles at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AZ, and guided Netherlands to a third place finish at the 2014 World Cup.

His reputation in football remains strong enough to attract some lucrative contract offers, but although Van Gaal says he has not retired from the game, he is enjoying life away from it and has not been attracted by the many clubs and countries who have come calling.

"I still get offers every week, which I find incredible," he told Bild am Sonntag. "Having coached Ajax, Barcelona, ​​the Netherlands, FC Bayern and Manchester United like I did, it is difficult for any offer to be interesting."

"I like my life the way it is at the moment, although I do not rule out that I will be a coach again.

"I have already rejected offers from World Cup participants, most recently also a €25 million offer from China."

Van Gaal explained that even offers from one of Europe's top sides would not be enough to convince him to take another job.

"For example, Paris Saint-Germain is a fantastic club, but I would not do that anymore, I have to learn a new language and French is difficult for me," he added.

"Communication is the most important thing for a coach, but PSG is a top team."