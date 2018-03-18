Sofapaka 5-4 Tusker: Batoto Ba Mungu hands brewers' second defeat

Tusker needed 367 minutes to score their first Kenyan Premier League goal since February 24 but even the four could not prevent them from losing to Sofapaka.

Tusker 4-5 Sofapaka: Batoto Ba Mungu hands Tusker second league defeat

Tusker had not put the ball in the opponents' net since their 2-1 home victory against Nzoia Sugar, and the latest, a 5-4 defeat to Sofapaka, will add more pressure on Ugandan tactician, Sam Timbe, who has only won once in the last seven games.

Umaru Kasumba's second goal of the day handed Timbe his biggest defeat so far this season, coming against a side he last coached in the domestic league before he returned with the 2016 champions.

Both teams went into the game against the backdrop of identical 0-0 draws in the last assignments. While goals were hard to come by last week, it seemed like the two coaches, Timbe and his Ugandan counterpart, Sam Ssimbwa, had done extra work in sharpening their respective striking departments.

Sofapaka were held by Kariobangi Sharks at the same venue last week while Tusker played out to another identical draw against Thika United at Thika Sub-County Stadium.

Three goals in the first half, a converted penalty by the keeper, Mathias Kigonya and Kasumba’s goal with his first touch of the ball, were some of the lively incidences witnessed in the thriller that also went down the KPL history books as the highest scoring match of the 2018 season thus far.

Tusker took a 2-1 lead at the break, but Sofapaka came back with sharpened claws to deny Timbe his second win since he took over the top job from his compatriot, George Nsimbe last January.

Batoto Ba Mungu needed just two minutes from the opening whistle to pull the trigger, but Tusker cancelled the lead five minutes later to open up the high scoring game.

Apolo Otieno restored Tusker’s advantage in the 25th minute with a thunderbolt long range shot to hand the Brewers a 2-1 lead at the break.

Sofapaka keeper Kigonya scored his second goal from the spot when he sent Bryne Omondi the wrong way to cut Tusker’s lead, just five minutes after the resumption.

But Hashim Sempala once again restored Tusker lead with another beauty three minutes after Kigonya’s penalty. Former Nakumatt FC striker, Kepha Aswani hit home Sofapaka’s third, but Jackson Macharia cancelled out his strike for Tusker’s fourth.

Kasumba levelled the scores with his first touch on the ball just a minute after the Ugandan international came in the second half. The former SC Villa striker completed his brace ten minutes later to give Sofapaka the lead for the first time.

Tusker were reduced to 10 men after Sempala picked his second yellow card. On teh other half, Kigonya was yellow carded for time wasting as Sofapaka started to run down the clock.

The win shot Batoto ba Mungu to second in the 18-team league table with 13 points from fours wins.

Tusker XI: Bryne Omondi, Marlon Tangauzi, Eric Ambunya, Lawrence Kasadha, Bonaventure Khasabuli, Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Robert Achema, Timothy Otieno and Mochael Odongo.

Sofapaka XI: Mathis Kigonya, Rogers Aloro, Willis Ouma, Maurice Odipo, Moussa Omar, Mohammed Kilume, Kevin Kimani, Teddy Osok, Eli Asieche Kepha Aswani and Stephen Waruru.