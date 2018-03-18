Al Ain stayed at the top of the Arabian Gulf League after a crucial 3-2 win against defending champions Al Jazira in matchweek 19 of the Arabian Gulf League, moving onto 44 points to steer clear of Al Wahda by four, with just three games left of the season.

UAE Arabian Gulf League Matchweek 19 Review

Al Ain’s Omar Abdulrahman scored a brace against Al Jazira, but it was Hussein El Shahat’s cross that created Marcus Berg’s opener for Al Ain in the 3-2 victory. Al Jazira attempted to come back late on, but only salvaged a late consolation in injury time.

Elsewhere in the league, Al Wahda beat relegation battling Emirates 2-1 to move onto 40 points and keep their hopes of a league title alive. On the other hand, Al Wasl lost to a relegation battling side in Al Dhafra 2-1, which severely damaged their hopes of qualifying for the AFC Champions League.

It was Al Nasr who took advantage of that and moved into 3rd place ahead of Al Wasl, with a 1-0 over Hatta. Al Nasr now sit ahead of Al Wasl by three points with a 35-point tally to their name, meanwhile Shabab Al Ahli and Sharjah – who defeated Dibba and Ajman 1-0 respectively – edge closer to Al Wasl in 4th place with 27 and 26 points each.