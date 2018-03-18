Inter star Icardi exceeds 100 Serie A goals with four against Sampdoria

Inter striker Mauro Icardi passed the 100 goal mark in Serie A when he scored four goals against his former club Sampdoria on Sunday.

The Argentina international reached a century in his 180th Serie A match when he confidently rolled home from the penalty spot on the half-hour at Stadio Luigi Ferraris to put Inter 2-0 up after Ivan Perisic's opener.

He then made it 3-0 soon after, beating Sampdoria goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano with an audacious backheel from close range. A third followed shortly before half time when Viviano saved an effort from Rafinha but merely knocked it into Icardi's path for the 25-year-old to send it home.

It took just five minutes of the second period for Icardi to find the net again, this time a pass towards Antonio Candreva was blocked by Sampdoria in the box, but the ball ended up looping towards the striker, who watched it come down and sent it bouncing beyond the keeper to take his tally up to 103.

Icardi netted his first Serie A goal way back in November 2012, scoring Sampdoria's third in a 3-1 Derby della Lanterna win over rivals Genoa.

He went on to get 10 in Italy's top flight that season, convincing Inter to part with €6 million to secure his signature.

Although Icardi only managed nine in his first campaign with Inter, he has gone on to become a vital figure at the club and is now captain.

He followed up that season with 22 in 2013-14, but his personal best in a single term is the 24 he managed in 2016-17.

His treble against Sampdoria takes him on to 21 for the current campaign, giving him nine more matches to reach 25 and better his tally from last season.