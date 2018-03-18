Bala Nikyu aims to end Wikki Tourist's poor away run at Abia Warriors

Wikki Tourist coach Bala Nikyu says his side are aiming to secure their first away point this season against Abia Warriors at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The Giant Elephants ended their three-match winless run after Nafiu Kabuga's hat-trick handed them a convincing 3-0 home victory over Rivers United last Sunday.

And the gaffer is happy with their biggest win this season while hailing his players for their 'outstanding' display against Stanley Eguma's men.

But having failed to pick a point in their opening six away matches so far this term, Nikyu is hoping to bring their poor run of form away from home to an end on Sunday.

"I am very pleased with the result we got against Rivers United," Nikyu told Goal.

"It was an important win for us because we could not win any of our last three matches before the Rivers game.

"Many were already complaining and we just needed to show that we mean business. I am happy with the outstanding performance of the players despite we did not start well in the first half.

"Rivers [United] really defended well in the first half, though we wasted some couple of scoring chances. We had to improve our attacking approach in the second half to get those goals. It was great we got a big win in the end."

In quest to pick their first away point, he further revealed that they have a game plan to upset their strong hosts in Umuahia.

"We are in Umuahia now and our major intention is to win. I believe we need it to build on our performance against Rivers. We have not really started well this season, especially on the road and I hope things continue to improve for better," he continued.

"I know Abia Warriors will be difficult for us after they got their first point [against Ifeanyi Ubah] in Nnewi. We have our game plan and we are also hoping to get our first away result, which I think is possible on Sunday."

Wikki Tourist are 11th on the log with 16 points from 12 games and they would anticipate a fair result in Umuahia to avoid dropping into the relegation zone.