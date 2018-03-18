FC Ifeanyi Ubah's Godwin Obaje says he is not fully fit for action just yet after he returned to training early this week.

Godwin Obaje to miss El Kanemi Warriors clash with FC Ifeanyi Ubah

The forward has been on the sideline since picking up a knee injury in a Nigeria Professional Football League fixture against Kwara United in Nnewi in January.

Though he is expected out of action until the end of March, his early recovery is a major boost for the Anambra Warriors despite confirming he will miss Sunday's clash with El Kanemi Warriors.

But he is optimistic they can put up a good display enough to upset Imama Amapakabo's men at the Maiduguri Township Stadium.

"I have returned to training a few days ago in Nnewi," Obaje told Goal.

"I'm very happy to be back, at least in training for now. Still having some light sessions because I'm not fully fit yet and will need time to fully recover.

"I am eager to get back on the field of play again but I just have to wait for a couple of days more before I can begin to play."

"The team has already travelled to Maiduguri for El Kanemi Warriors match on Sunday but I did not go with them for the game," he continued.

"Notwithstanding, I believe we have what it takes to pick some points there. We got a point in our last away game in Port Harcourt against Rivers United. I think that we can do it again in Maiduguri."

Obaje has been a key figure in Ladan Bosso's squad since the former El Kanemi Warriors gaffer replaced Yaw Preko in November 2017.

Before his injury, the 21-year-old made three league appearances, scoring three goals, so far this season.