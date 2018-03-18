Okon Otop has revealed that 'life has been difficult' for Go Round in their first ever outing in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season.

'Life has been difficult' - Okon Otop reflects on NPFL debut with Go Round

The Omoku Boys are playing for the first time in the Nigerian top-flight, having edged Bayelsa United to secure promotion from the Southern Conference of the Nigeria National League in 2017.

The forward joined the topflight debutants from Abia Warriors early in January 2018 and scored three of his side's seven goals after 11 games including the winner against Sunshine Stars.

With Go Round languishing in 19th with 13 points with a game in hand, Otop admits they were facing some challenges, albeit gradually coping with life in the league.

“Life has been difficult so far in the Nigeria Professional Football League," Otop told NPFL website.

"Things are done here differently, as compared to the Nigeria National League. The competition is amazing and you have to be at your best to even feature for the team.

“We (Go Round) knew it will be difficult, but we are doing our best and we are coping with the challenges."

The Canaan Youth Soccer Academy product is happy making his debut appearance in the top division with the Omoku-based outfit and he has set his personal targets.

"I have scored three goals this season and it is a good start, though that is not what I initially planned because I am here to score goals and help the team," he continued.

“I have big dreams with Go Round, and despite being new at the big stage. I wish to help the club to get to the continent and end the season as the club’s highest goal scorer.”