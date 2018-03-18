FA Cup: Defending champions knocked out, Selangor stun Terengganu

From 36 now just eight teams remain, after round three of the FA Cup was played out on Friday and Saturday.

In the first match to be played on Friday, PKNP FC faced little trouble brushing aside beleaguered Kuantan FA with a 3-0 scoreline at the Batu Kawan Stadium. Shahrel Fikri Fauzi continued his improvement with a brace scored in the 33rd minute and an injury-time penalty, while the remaining goal was scored by Yeon Gi-Sung in the 70th minute.

Later that evening, Premier League leaders Felda United were made to work hard at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium before they could down Premier League strugglers UKM FC 2-1. The visitors opened the scoring through Kipson Athuheire's sixth minute goal, but Gilberto Fortunato equalised for the hosts in the 14th minute, before Thiago Fernandes scored the winning goal in the 39th minute.

In Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu FC fell to a 3-1 defeat to Selangor, who had just rested their head coach Maniam Pachaiappan earlier in the week. Shahrul Aizad Zukufli found the hosts' first goal in the 24th minute thanks to Tchetche Kipre's pass, but Rufino Segovia equalised just three minutes later. Evan Dimas Darmono gave the visitors the lead with a fine volley in the 61st minute, and Rufino made it three from the spot after Joseph Kalang Tie was fouled in the penalty area.

On Saturday, 2017 finalists Pahang and Kedah faced off at the Darul Makmur Stadium, and this time Pahang avenged their final defeat last year with a 1-0 win. The only goal of the match was scored by Mohammadou Sumareh in the first half injury time, a header following a rebound.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) were made to work hard at the UiTM Stadium to defeat Premier League side UiTM FC 3-2. Safawi Rasid continued his fine form, scoring a hat-trick in the match (11', 41', 72'), while the university side's goals were scored by Lucas Pugh (45+1') and Faiz Bandong (90').

Perak meanwhile defeated Pulau Pinang 3-1 at the Batu Kawan Stadium, thanks to Wander Luiz' brace (18', 79') and Gilmar da Silva's 76th minute penalty. The hosts' consolation goal was scored by Ugo Ukah in the 89th minute.

The only tie that needed to be decided by penalties was the one between Melaka United and Kuala Lumpur (KL), at the Hang Jebat Stadium. Yahor Zubovich needed only four minutes to open the scoring for the hosts with a header, but they could not extend their lead and Guilherme de Paula equalised for the Hawks in the 31st minute. Although the visitors then had to play with 10 men after Bobirjon Akbarov was sent off for a second booking, the Mousedeers could not capitalise on their one-man advantage and the match went to penalties. Former Melaka custodian Solehin Mamat turned hero, saving three of his former team's penalties to send KL through to the quarter-finals.

At the Shah Alam Stadium, PKNS FC hit four past Kelantan to win the tie 4-1. Romel Morales opened the floodgates with his penalty goal in the 17th minute after forcing Veenod Subramaniam into committing a handball, before Mahalli Jasuli doubled their lead in the 43rd minute. Former Malaysia striker Safee Sali made it 3-0 in the 61st minute with a thunderous shot before Rafael Ramazotti made it four seven minutes later. The Red Warriors' consolation goal came in injury time, a penalty by Mohammed Ghaddar.

The draw for the quarter-final stage will be held on Tuesday, March 20.