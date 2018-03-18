Making history is Cape Town City’s mission in the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup as they are surging closer to their first ever group stage qualification.

Cape Town City – Costa Do Sol Preview: The Citizens eye Caf Confederation Cup play-off round spot

Benni McCarthy’s men have defied the odds in as far as their progress is concerned after claiming three wins out of three so far.

Their maiden appearance saw the Mother City outfit facing Swaziland’s Young Buffaloes over a two-legged preliminary stage affair and they were victorious on two occasions (2-0 via aggregate).

In their first round assignment, they came up against Mozambican giants Costa Do Sol and they went to Maputo in the opening leg and secured a 1-0 win courtesy of Sibusiso Masina’s goal.

On Sunday afternoon, the Citizens will be boosted by the availability of McCarthy who missed the opening leg last week due to his Uefa Coaching classes in England.

His return to the technical area comes as a huge boost for the South African club as they hope to bag a second win and book a spot in the pre-stage round.

Although they face a physical and good team in Do Sol, McCarthy must be worried by the fact that his men are not scoring enough goals in the competition.

Winning all their three matches with a 1-0 scoreline is not enough if continental standards are anything to go by.

However, the former Bafana Bafana will find solace in their tactically disciplined last line of defence as they are yet to concede in the competition thus far.

On the other hand, a win over Orlando Pirates in their midweek encounter in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 has uplifted their spirits especially facing Do Sol at home.

Although international football is different from the local game, a win over one of the biggest teams in the Premier Soccer League will go a long way in motivating City.

The odds against the visiting Mozambicans, but they will also head to the Athlone Stadium aiming to reverse the result.

Costa Do Sol are yet to reach the group stages of the tournament as their appearance in 2010 saw them exiting in the first round.

With City firmly setting their sights on becoming one of the top teams in the continent, the clash will provide all the fireworks at Athlone, kick-off is at 16:00.