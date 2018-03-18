Former Nakumatt FC captain Peter Nzioki has been dropped from Tusker’s squad set to take on Sofapaka in a Kenyan Premier League match.

TEAM NEWS: Single change for Tusker against Sofapaka

Nzioki started in the Brewers' 0-0 draw against Thika United last weekend.

Nzioki, who joined Tusker last January, dropped to the bench with his place being taken by Michael Odongo in the only change made by Sam Timbe.

Bryne Omondi will once again start between the posts with skipper and first choice goalkeeper, Duncan Ochieng is missing his second consecutive match with an injury.

Tusker Starting XI: Bryne Omondi, Marlon Tangauzi, Hasim Sempala, Eric Ambunya, Apollo Otieno, Lawrence Kasadha, Bonaventure Khasabuli, Jackson Macharia, Robert Achema, Michael Odongo, Timothy Otieno.

Reserves: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Justin Omari, Brian Osumba, Peter Nzuki Michael Khamati.